Recap: St. Dominic routs Liberty (Wentzville)
Jessie Blaine went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 16-6 victory over Liberty (Wentzville).

St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was the winning pitcher. Liberty (Wentzville) hurler Haley Miller was charged with the loss.

St. Dominic (12-13) hosts Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-20) plays at Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

