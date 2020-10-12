Recap: St. Dominic routs Liberty (Wentzville)

Jessie Blaine went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 16-6 victory over Liberty (Wentzville).
St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was the winning pitcher. Liberty (Wentzville) hurler Haley Miller was charged with the loss.
St. Dominic (12-13) hosts Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-20) plays at Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.