Recap: St. Dominic tops Festus

Abbie Danchus went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, three extra base hits and one run scored to lead St. Dominic to a 9-6 victory over Festus.
Addison Henke was credited with the win for St. Dominic. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out five. Paige Perry of Festus went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Hunter Ellsworth was charged with the loss for Festus.
St. Dominic (3-5) plays Seckman at Arnold A.A. at 5 p.m today. Festus (1-7) plays Cape Girardeau Central at Arnold A.A. at 5 p.m today.
