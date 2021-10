Delaney Smith went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 20-1 victory over Holt.

Addison Henke was the winning pitcher for St. Dominic.

St. Dominic (16-10) travels to Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Holt (3-17) will play Fort Zumwalt West at Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4 p.m.