Grace Edwards went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two extra base hits to lead St. Dominic to a 22-0 victory over Trinity.
Edwards was credited with the win for St. Dominic.
St. Dominic (14-13) plays at home against Sullivan on Saturday.
Grace Edwards went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two extra base hits to lead St. Dominic to a 22-0 victory over Trinity.
Edwards was credited with the win for St. Dominic.
St. Dominic (14-13) plays at home against Sullivan on Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.