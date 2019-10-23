Team up with us for 99¢

Grace Edwards went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two extra base hits to lead St. Dominic to a 22-0 victory over Trinity.

Edwards was credited with the win for St. Dominic.

St. Dominic (14-13) plays at home against Sullivan on Saturday.

