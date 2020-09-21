 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic upends Francis Howell Central
Recap: St. Dominic upends Francis Howell Central

Jessie Blaine went 4-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 14-5 victory over Francis Howell Central.

St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out two. Sydney Webb was the losing pitcher for Francis Howell Central.

St. Dominic (5-9) plays Winfield at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5 p.m. Francis Howell Central (10-8) hosts Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

