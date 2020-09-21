Recap: St. Dominic waltzes over Francis Howell Central

Jessie Blaine went 4-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 14-5 victory over Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell Central hurler Sydney Webb was tagged with the loss.
St. Dominic (5-9) plays Winfield at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5 p.m. Francis Howell Central (10-8) will host Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
