Recap: St. Dominic waltzes over Winfield

Abbie Danchus went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored to lead St. Dominic to a 13-5 victory over Winfield.
Kelsey Kunz was credited with the win for St. Dominic. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out seven.
St. Dominic (13-7) will host Parkway North on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Winfield (9-7) plays at Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
