St. Joseph Central breezed by Fort Zumwalt South 8-1 Friday at Antimi Softball Complex.
Amanda Olivas suffered the loss for Fort Zumwalt South.
Fort Zumwalt South (9-10) will play Smith-Cotton at Antimi Softball Complex at 6:30 p.m today.
