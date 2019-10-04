Red October special: Subscribe now

St. Joseph Central breezed by Fort Zumwalt South 8-1 Friday at Antimi Softball Complex.

Amanda Olivas suffered the loss for Fort Zumwalt South.

Fort Zumwalt South (9-10) will play Smith-Cotton at Antimi Softball Complex at 6:30 p.m today.

