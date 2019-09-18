St. Joseph's routed Ladue 15-0 Wednesday at Ladue.
Michelle Origliasso was the winning pitcher for St. Joseph's.
St. Joseph's (5-2) plays at Helias on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (0-5) will host Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 4 p.m.
St. Joseph's routed Ladue 15-0 Wednesday at Ladue.
Michelle Origliasso was the winning pitcher for St. Joseph's.
St. Joseph's (5-2) plays at Helias on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (0-5) will host Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.