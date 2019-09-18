Subscribe for 99¢

St. Joseph's routed Ladue 15-0 Wednesday at Ladue.

Michelle Origliasso was the winning pitcher for St. Joseph's.

St. Joseph's (5-2) plays at Helias on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (0-5) will host Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 4 p.m.

