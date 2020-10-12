 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's tops Oakville
Recap: St. Joseph's tops Oakville

Kaitlyn Hobart went 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead St. Joseph's to a 8-3 victory over Oakville.

Michelle Origliasso struck out 10 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for St. Joseph's. Savannah Hesse was the losing pitcher for Oakville.

St. Joseph's (6-4) will play Washington at Lakeview Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Oakville (8-4) hosts Seckman on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

