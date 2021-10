Sophie Meyer went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead St. Pius X to a 11-1 victory over Herculaneum.

Jesse Robertson struck out 12 in five innings of work to pick up the win for St. Pius X.

St. Pius X (13-10) will play Perryville at AfftonAA on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.