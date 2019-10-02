Subscribe now

St. Pius X triumphed over Fredericktown 17-1 Wednesday at Fredericktown.

Maggie Key was the winning pitcher for St. Pius X.

St. Pius X (10-5) hosts Perryville on Friday at 4 p.m. Fredericktown (2-5) plays at Jefferson on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

