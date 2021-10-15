 Skip to main content
Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline
Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline

Sullivan triumphed over visiting Ursuline 17-7 Friday.

Addie Rhea of Ursuline went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored. Ursuline hurler Abby Schmidt was charged with the loss.

Sullivan (24-9) will host Owensville on Saturday at 11 a.m.

