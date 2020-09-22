Recap: Sullivan triumphs over St. James

Hanna Johanning went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Sullivan to a 17-1 victory over St. James.
Sullivan hurler Jaedin Blakenship was the winning pitcher. Alexus Freeman was the losing pitcher for St. James.
Sullivan (11-5) plays at home against New Haven on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. St. James (1-10) visits Union on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.