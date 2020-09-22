 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Sullivan triumphs over St. James
0 comments

Recap: Sullivan triumphs over St. James

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Hanna Johanning went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Sullivan to a 17-1 victory over St. James.

Sullivan hurler Jaedin Blakenship was the winning pitcher. Alexus Freeman was the losing pitcher for St. James.

Sullivan (11-5) plays at home against New Haven on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. St. James (1-10) visits Union on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports