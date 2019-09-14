Subscribe for 99¢

Addison Purvis went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Sullivan to a 10-0 victory over Logan-Rogersville.

Sullivan hurler Purvis was the winning pitcher.

Sullivan (9-0) travels to St. Clair on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

