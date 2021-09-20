 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit pounds Lindbergh
Recap: Summit pounds Lindbergh

Camryn Kessler went 4-for-4 with a home run, 10 RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Summit to a 17-0 victory over Lindbergh.

Sami Scholtz was credited with the win for Summit. Anastasia Olson was tagged with the loss for Lindbergh.

Summit (17-1) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (5-9) plays at home against Mehlville on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

