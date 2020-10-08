Recap: Timberland downs St. Dominic

Timberland squeaked by visiting St. Dominic 15-13 in eight innings Thursday.
Leading the way offensively for St. Dominic were Jessie Blaine (3-for-4, one home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored) and Lillie Jobe (3-for-5, two RBIs, two runs scored). St. Dominic hurler Neely Edwards was charged with the loss.
Timberland (11-9) will play Helias at Rolla on Friday at 12:45 p.m. St. Dominic (11-12) hosts Holt on Friday at 4 p.m.
