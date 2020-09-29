Recap: Timberland pounds Fort Zumwalt West

Emma Caplinger went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Timberland to a 11-1 victory over Fort Zumwalt West.
Broemmer picked up the win for Timberland. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work.
Timberland (9-7) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) hosts Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
