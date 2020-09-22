Recap: Timberland tops Holt

Timberland beat visiting Holt 7-4 Tuesday.
Bailey Broemmer was credited with the win for Timberland. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on six hits and striking out seven. Hannah Gannon was the losing pitcher for Holt.
Timberland (5-6) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Holt (4-6) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
