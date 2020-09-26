Recap: Timberland trounces St. Dominic

Audrey Silver went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Timberland to a 12-2 victory over St. Dominic.
Emma Caplinger picked up the win for Timberland. She gave up just two earned runs on three hits in five innings of work. St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was the losing pitcher.
Timberland (8-7) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (7-10) plays at home against Winfield on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
