Recap: Troy Buchanan beats Timberland

Troy Buchanan beat visiting Timberland 4-0 Saturday.
Macie Hunolt struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Troy Buchanan. Emma Caplinger was the losing pitcher for Timberland.
Troy Buchanan (21-9) visits Francis Howell Central on Thursday.
