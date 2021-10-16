 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan beats Timberland
Recap: Troy Buchanan beats Timberland

Troy Buchanan beat visiting Timberland 4-0 Saturday.

Macie Hunolt struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Troy Buchanan. Emma Caplinger was the losing pitcher for Timberland.

Troy Buchanan (21-9) visits Francis Howell Central on Thursday.

