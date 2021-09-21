 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Troy Buchanan outlasts Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: Troy Buchanan outlasts Francis Howell Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Troy Buchanan slipped past visiting Francis Howell Central 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday.

Macie Hunolt was the winner for Troy Buchanan. She pitched eight innings allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out six.

Troy Buchanan (10-6) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday, September 30 at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (14-5) will host Francis Howell on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News