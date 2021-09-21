Recap: Troy Buchanan outlasts Francis Howell Central

Troy Buchanan slipped past visiting Francis Howell Central 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday.
Macie Hunolt was the winner for Troy Buchanan. She pitched eight innings allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out six.
Troy Buchanan (10-6) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday, September 30 at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (14-5) will host Francis Howell on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.