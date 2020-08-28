 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan pounds St. Dominic
Tori Hatton went 4-for-4 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and three runs scored to lead Troy Buchanan to a 17-7 victory over St. Dominic.

Troy Buchanan hurler Macie Hunolt was credited with the win. Key offensive contributors for St. Dominic included Victoria Owen (1-for-2, one home run, four RBIs, one run scored) and Delaney Smith (1-for-1, one RBI, one extra base hit, one run scored). Grace Edwards was tagged with the loss for St. Dominic.

Troy Buchanan (1-0) plays at home against Washington on Saturday at 10 a.m. St. Dominic (0-1) plays Washington at Troy Buchanan on Saturday at noon.

