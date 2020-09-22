Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Francis Howell Central

Tori Hatton went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Troy Buchanan to a 10-0 victory over Francis Howell Central.
Macie Hunolt was the winning pitcher for Troy Buchanan. Sydney Webb was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.
Troy Buchanan (8-3) plays at home against Timberland on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (10-9) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
