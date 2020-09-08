 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Timberland
Macie Hunolt went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored to lead Troy Buchanan to a 11-1 victory over Timberland.

Lily Arndt was credited with the win for Troy Buchanan. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out five. Bailey Broemmer was the losing pitcher for Timberland.

Troy Buchanan (6-0) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Timberland (3-3) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

