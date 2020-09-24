 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan trounces Timberland
Recap: Troy Buchanan trounces Timberland

Troy Buchanan pounded visiting Timberland 12-1 Thursday.

Lily Arndt picked up the win for Troy Buchanan. She gave up just one earned run on five hits in six innings of work. Timberland hurler Bailey Broemmer was charged with the loss.

Troy Buchanan (9-3) visits Northwest Academy on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Timberland (5-7) plays St. Charles at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 3 p.m.

