Recap: Troy Buchanan upends Francis Howell

Bella Wilson went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Troy Buchanan to a 9-1 victory over Francis Howell.
Troy Buchanan hurler Macie Hunolt was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on seven hits and striking out eight.
Troy Buchanan (7-0) will host Blair Oaks on Saturday at noon. Francis Howell (0-6) travels to Battle on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
