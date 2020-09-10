 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan upends Francis Howell
Bella Wilson went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Troy Buchanan to a 9-1 victory over Francis Howell.

Troy Buchanan hurler Macie Hunolt was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on seven hits and striking out eight.

Troy Buchanan (7-0) will host Blair Oaks on Saturday at noon. Francis Howell (0-6) travels to Battle on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

