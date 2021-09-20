 Skip to main content
Recap: University City upends Hancock
Recap: University City upends Hancock

Charissa Ferguson-Hitchens went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead University City to a 15-6 victory over Hancock.

Overlin struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings of work to pick up the win for University City. Delaney Hart of Hancock went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hart was the losing pitcher for Hancock.

University City (4-6) goes on the road to play Bayless on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Hancock (1-6) hosts Bayless on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

