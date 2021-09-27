 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ursuline beats Notre Dame
0 comments

Recap: Ursuline beats Notre Dame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Addie Rhea went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Ursuline to a 7-3 victory over Notre Dame.

Ursuline hurler Kaitlyn Thole was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on 11 hits and striking out six.

Ursuline (7-7) hosts Incarnate Word on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Notre Dame (6-13) goes on the road to play De Soto on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Eureka (15-1) was idle.2. Summit (18-1) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-9), 11-0.3. Marquette (15-6) was idle.4. Wa…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News