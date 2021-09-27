Recap: Ursuline beats Notre Dame

Addie Rhea went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Ursuline to a 7-3 victory over Notre Dame.

Ursuline hurler Kaitlyn Thole was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on 11 hits and striking out six.

Ursuline (7-7) hosts Incarnate Word on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Notre Dame (6-13) goes on the road to play De Soto on Tuesday at 6 p.m.