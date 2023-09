Ellie Weston went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Ursuline to a 5-3 victory over Nerinx Hall.

Abby Schmidt was credited with the win for Ursuline. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on 13 hits and striking out three. Nerinx Hall hurler Caroline Colombo was charged with the loss.

Ursuline (4-2) plays at home against Westminster on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Nerinx Hall (3-7) plays Ritenour at ABC Park on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.