Recap: Valley Park triumphs over Brentwood
Recap: Valley Park triumphs over Brentwood

Valley Park triumphed over visiting Brentwood 20-0 Tuesday.

Valley Park hurler Elsie McCabe was credited with the win.

Valley Park (1-1) plays at home against Hancock on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Brentwood (0-3) goes on the road to play Clayton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

