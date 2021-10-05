 Skip to main content
Recap: Valley Park triumphs over New Haven
Emily Geary went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Valley Park to a 12-1 victory over New Haven.

Elsie McCabe picked up the win for Valley Park. She gave up just one earned run on six hits in five innings of work.

Valley Park (18-1) visits Lindbergh on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. New Haven (8-10) plays at home against Montgomery County on Thursday at 5 p.m.

