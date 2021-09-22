Recap: Valley Park trounces Lutheran South

Valley Park pounded Lutheran South 15-1 Wednesday at Lutheran South.
-
Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South
-
Polk helps Burroughs continue winning ways with triumph over Notre Dame
-
Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Kuzara at the center of Timberland's victory against Francis Howell
Elsie McCabe picked up the win for Valley Park. She gave up just one earned run on six hits in six innings of work.
Valley Park (14-1) goes on the road to play Brentwood on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran South (8-4) hosts Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.