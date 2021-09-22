 Skip to main content
Recap: Valley Park trounces Lutheran South
Recap: Valley Park trounces Lutheran South

Valley Park pounded Lutheran South 15-1 Wednesday at Lutheran South.

Elsie McCabe picked up the win for Valley Park. She gave up just one earned run on six hits in six innings of work.

Valley Park (14-1) goes on the road to play Brentwood on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran South (8-4) hosts Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

