Recap: Warrenton routs Winfield

Hailey Roberts went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Warrenton to a 13-3 victory over Winfield.
Kathryn McChristy was credited with the win for Warrenton. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out seven.
Warrenton (12-4) will host Orchard Farm on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Winfield (10-10) will host Elsberry on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
