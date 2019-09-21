Subscribe for 99¢

Warrenton downed Incarnate Word 6-5 Saturday at St. Charles CC.

Incarnate Word hurler Mia Boyd was tagged with the loss.

Warrenton (8-6) travels to Winfield on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Incarnate Word (7-3) visits Hillsboro on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

