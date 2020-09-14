Recap: Warrenton triumphs over St. Dominic

Kennady Estes went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Warrenton to a 15-0 victory over St. Dominic.
Warrenton hurler Kathryn McChristy was the winning pitcher. St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was tagged with the loss.
Warrenton (4-3) goes on the road to play Winfield on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (3-8) hosts St. Charles on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.