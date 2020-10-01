Recap: Warrenton trounces Winfield

Hailey Roberts went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Warrenton to a 13-3 victory over Winfield.
Kathryn McChristy was credited with the win for Warrenton. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out seven. Chloe Wehde was tagged with the loss for Winfield.
Warrenton (12-4) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Winfield (10-10) plays at home against Elsberry on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.