Recap: Washington pounds Rolla

-
Softball state semifinal update: Francis Howell Central, Washington move on; Parkway South, Incarnate Word suffer defeats
-
Opening day of Missouri softball state tournament called off because of inclement weather
-
Class 4 softball state semifinal spotlight: Post dives right in to help Incarnate Word's return to Springfield
-
Class 5 softball state semifinal spotlight: Jensen propels Francis Howell Central into final four
-
Otten helps IWA shut down Warrenton in Class 4 quarterfinal affair
Washington pounded visiting Rolla 11-0 Friday.
Brown struck out 10 in four innings of work to pick up the victory for Washington. M Hamby was the losing pitcher for Rolla.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.