Recap: Washington triumphs over Fort Zumwalt South
Recap: Washington triumphs over Fort Zumwalt South

Christine Gerling went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Washington to a 13-1 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Taylor Brown struck out 13 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Washington.

Washington (20-5) visits Timberland on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (12-10) hosts Francis Howell Central on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

