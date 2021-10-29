 Skip to main content
Recap: Washington triumphs over Platte County
Recap: Washington triumphs over Platte County

Washington routed visiting Platte County 10-0 Friday.

Taylor Brown struck out 15 in six innings of work to pick up the victory for Washington. Kallie Hitzelberger was tagged with the loss for Platte County.

Washington (32-5) will play Rolla at Killian Softball Complex at 6:30 p.m today. Platte County (2-1) plays Incarnate Word at Springfield Central at 5:15 p.m today.

