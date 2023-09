Grace Molitor went 1-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Washington to a 18-1 victory over Holt.

Ellie Hopen was the winning pitcher for Washington. Korah Haag of Holt went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Abby Claus was charged with the loss for Holt.

Washington (20-1) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Holt (0-8) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.