Webster Groves topped Northwest Cedar Hill 8-4 Wednesday at Northwest Cedar Hill.
Maddison Welker was tagged with the loss for Northwest Cedar Hill.
Webster Groves (18-8) will play Nerinx Hall at Plymouth Field on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
