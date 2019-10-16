Subscribe for 99¢

Webster Groves topped Northwest Cedar Hill 8-4 Wednesday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Maddison Welker was tagged with the loss for Northwest Cedar Hill.

Webster Groves (18-8) will play Nerinx Hall at Plymouth Field on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.