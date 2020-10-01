Recap: Webster Groves routs Parkway West

Webster Groves pounded Parkway West 12-1 Thursday at Parkway West.
Webster Groves hurler Maddie Buske earned the victory after holding Parkway West to just two hits and one run in six innings. Parkway West hurler Dorothy Wunderlich was the losing pitcher.
Webster Groves (3-0) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Parkway West (1-3) goes on the road to play Summit on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.