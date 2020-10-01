 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves routs Parkway West
Webster Groves pounded Parkway West 12-1 Thursday at Parkway West.

Webster Groves hurler Maddie Buske earned the victory after holding Parkway West to just two hits and one run in six innings. Parkway West hurler Dorothy Wunderlich was the losing pitcher.

Webster Groves (3-0) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Parkway West (1-3) goes on the road to play Summit on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

