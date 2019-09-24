Subscribe for 99¢

Westminster toppled Ursuline 8-3 Tuesday at Ursuline.

Addie Rhea was the losing pitcher for Ursuline.

Westminster (4-6) plays at home against St. Charles West on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Ursuline (2-7) visits Cor Jesu on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

