Windsor (Imperial) squeaked by McDonald County 6-5 Saturday at Ballparks National.
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) downs McDonald County
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Blue Jays earned their first softball victory against the Trojans since 2006.
A look at some of the area's top fall softball players.
The Hawks outscored their opponents 47-5 on the way to the title.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/18/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (0-0)NR2. Francis Howell (0-0)NR3. Hillsboro (0-0)NR4. Troy B…
Gabby McBride is one of the top hurlers in the area and is well on the way to becoming an NCAA Division I prospect with another strong campaig…