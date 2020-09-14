 Skip to main content
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) edges St. Pius X
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) edges St. Pius X

Riley Siegel went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 8-7 victory over St. Pius X.

Windsor (Imperial) hurler Riley Fendler was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out four. St. Pius X hurler A.J. Agers was charged with the loss.

Windsor (Imperial) (5-3) plays at Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Pius X (3-1) travels to Perryville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

