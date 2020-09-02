Recap: Winfield beats St. Charles

Winfield toppled visiting St. Charles 7-2 Wednesday.
Chloe Turnbull picked up the win for Winfield. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work. St. Charles hurler Maddie Jackson was charged with the loss.
Winfield (3-1) plays at home against St. Charles West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles (0-1) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.