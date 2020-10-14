 Skip to main content
Recap: Winfield squeaks by Lutheran St. Charles
Recap: Winfield squeaks by Lutheran St. Charles

Winfield slipped past visiting Lutheran St. Charles 8-6 Wednesday.

Leading the way offensively for Lutheran St. Charles were Maddie Brenizer (2-for-4, two home runs, five RBIs, two runs scored) and Molly Clifft (1-for-1, one home run, one RBI, one run scored). Clifft was tagged with the loss for Lutheran St. Charles.

Winfield (13-10) plays Orchard Farm at Montgomery County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

