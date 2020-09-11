Recap: Winfield tops Francis Howell Central

Winfield beat Francis Howell Central 12-8 Friday at Francis Howell Central.
Key offensive contributors for Francis Howell Central included Kennedy Jensen (1-for-2, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored) and Lexi Floyd (2-for-3, one home run, two RBIs, one run scored). Sarah Hoshaw was charged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.
Winfield (7-2) hosts Fort Zumwalt South at 4:15 p.m today. Francis Howell Central (5-3) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
