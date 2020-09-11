 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Winfield tops Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: Winfield tops Francis Howell Central

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Winfield beat Francis Howell Central 12-8 Friday at Francis Howell Central.

Key offensive contributors for Francis Howell Central included Kennedy Jensen (1-for-2, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored) and Lexi Floyd (2-for-3, one home run, two RBIs, one run scored). Sarah Hoshaw was charged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.

Winfield (7-2) hosts Fort Zumwalt South at 4:15 p.m today. Francis Howell Central (5-3) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Troy Buchanan (5-0) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (2-0) is idle.3. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2) is idle.4. Francis H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports