Recap: Winfield waltzes over St. Charles West
Recap: Winfield waltzes over St. Charles West

Anna Hoeckelmann went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Winfield to a 11-5 victory over St. Charles West.

Hoeckelmann picked up the win for Winfield. Jess Strain was tagged with the loss for St. Charles West.

Winfield (8-6) plays St. Dominic at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5 p.m. St. Charles West (1-12) will host Incarnate Word on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

